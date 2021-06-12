Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,827 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

