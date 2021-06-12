Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $190.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

