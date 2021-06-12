Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500 in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

