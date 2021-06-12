Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 1,213.3% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WARM opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Cool Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Cool Technologies alerts:

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.