Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.14.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 239,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00.
In related news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $193,350,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
