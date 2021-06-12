Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 239,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $193,350,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

