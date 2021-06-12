Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.54 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

