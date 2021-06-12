Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.30 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

