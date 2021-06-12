Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
