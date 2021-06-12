Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.