CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,426,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

CorVel stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.