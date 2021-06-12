Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) & Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Financial Contrast

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cosan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $31.85 million 1.16 $1.03 million N/A N/A Cosan $5.01 billion 0.98 $333.56 million N/A N/A

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Volatility & Risk

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -15.36% -21.15% -12.56% Cosan 8.50% 11.14% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cosan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cosan beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. As of March 31, 2021, it operated two company-owned, 98 licensee-owned, and 211 franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores operating in 37 states in Canada, South Korea, Panama, and the Philippines; three company-owned, and 72 franchised and licensed stores located in 23 states and Qatar; and self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-Swirl, Yogurtini, CherryBerry, Yogli Mogli Frozen Yogurt, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Let's Yo!, and Aspen Leaf Yogurt brand names. The company has strategic alliance with Edible Arrangements, LLC and its affiliates to provide certain branded chocolate products. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment also engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand. This segment also engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. The company's Gas and Energy segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

