Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

COUP stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

