Coupa Software’s (COUP) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

COUP stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

