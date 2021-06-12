Craig Hallum Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $112.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.96.

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

