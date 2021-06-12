Credit Suisse Group Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

CPB stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

