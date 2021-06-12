Credit Suisse Group Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 465

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

