Credit Suisse Group Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 465

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.