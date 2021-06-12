Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -780.00. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 557.82.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

