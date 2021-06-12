Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

