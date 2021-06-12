Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Update

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, an increase of 386.0% from the May 13th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

OTCMKTS:COPHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Creso Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

