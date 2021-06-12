Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 308.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on CRST. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

CRST traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 427.40 ($5.58). The stock had a trading volume of 323,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,644. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -101.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,299.12.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

