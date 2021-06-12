Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

Several research firms have commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CR stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,478. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.98 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

