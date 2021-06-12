Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.69. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The firm has a market cap of $638.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

