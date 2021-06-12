Critical Comparison: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First National of Nebraska and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 2 6 14 0 2.55

Bank of America has a consensus price target of $38.03, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of America pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Bank of America 24.09% 8.90% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Bank of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.83 $17.89 billion $1.87 22.39

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Bank of America beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of April 15, 2021, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 40 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

