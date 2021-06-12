Critical Survey: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and StoneX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98% StoneX Group 0.44% 13.74% 0.77%

80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of StoneX Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of StoneX Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cboe Global Markets and StoneX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 3 5 9 0 2.35 StoneX Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus price target of $105.81, suggesting a potential downside of 7.12%. StoneX Group has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given StoneX Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and StoneX Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.55 $468.20 million $5.27 21.62 StoneX Group $54.14 billion 0.02 $169.60 million $4.38 15.26

Cboe Global Markets has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneX Group. StoneX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats StoneX Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The company's Institutional segment provides equity trading services to institutional clients; and originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets worldwide. Its services cover foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies; engages in asset management business; and offers clearing and execution services in futures exchanges, brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders, and OTC products. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

