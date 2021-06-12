CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $749.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $340,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

