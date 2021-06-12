Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $118,531.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00170130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00196955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.01124536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.08 or 0.99851265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

