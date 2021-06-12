Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini Sells 4,167 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

