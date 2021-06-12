Crypto Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,060.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $666,804.48 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.