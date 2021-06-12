Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,674 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.40% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $27,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $116.28 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

