Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.23. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

