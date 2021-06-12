CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 536.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 160,316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2,315.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.