CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.97. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 107,268 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

