CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 5.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,128. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.60. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

