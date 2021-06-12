CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

