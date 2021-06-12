CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00434858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.45 or 1.00571921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00030953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00061125 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.