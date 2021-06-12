Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 78,417 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.