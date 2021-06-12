Cypress Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 909 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

