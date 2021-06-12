Dai Market Cap Achieves $5.21 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and approximately $313.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00799073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.43 or 0.08329413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,199,392,440 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,391,951 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

