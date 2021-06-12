Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.