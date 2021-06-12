Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DAN stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -188.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45. Dana has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
