Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -188.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45. Dana has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

