Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.