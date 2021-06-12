Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

