Datawallet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,608.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $160,222.02 and approximately $2,608.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00800497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.72 or 0.08373104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars.

