Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

