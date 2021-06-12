Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,638 put options on the company. This is an increase of 687% compared to the average daily volume of 2,240 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,674,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 786.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 90,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.