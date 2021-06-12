DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $6,054,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCP opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.56.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

