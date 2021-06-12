DEAPcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.63 million and $2.84 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00801668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.81 or 0.08354202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086861 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,410,521 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

