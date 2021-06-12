Decentral Games Trading Down 7.6% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $30.53 million and $222,858.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $126.56 or 0.00350873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058187 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.01180071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,905.80 or 0.99546632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,244 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.