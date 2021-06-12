Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Up 11.3% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $2.95 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00795021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.08281003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086649 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,195,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.