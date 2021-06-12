Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DROOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DROOF remained flat at $$3.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

