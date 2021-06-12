Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $46.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

